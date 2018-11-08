Copiah Academy homecoming court
Sophomore Maid – McKinna Smith, Junior Maid- Bella Giddens, Senior Maid – Rachel Bozeman, Football Maid – Tori Lafhameyer, Homecoming Queen – Kylie Page, Senior Maid – Anna Carolyn Graves, Senior Maid – Mallory Alford, Junior Maid- Blakeney Byrd, Sophomore Maid – Makenzie Myers, Flower Girl – Annie Kate Davis, and Robe Bearer – Jace McDonnell
Posted in School News
