Mary Elizabeth Lamar Conner 

Mary Elizabeth Lamar “Beth” Conner, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 5th, after a prolonged illness.

Beth was born February 16, 1935 in Crystal Springs, MS to Leon and Edna Moore Lamar. She had an older brother Raymond and sister Helen and a younger brother Boyd, “Buddy”. Her early childhood years were spent in Crystal Springs; however, she was orphaned at age 12 and spent her junior high and high school years in Colorado and Edinburg, Texas with family. Beth lived in Texas for 50 years and returned to Hazlehurst 23 years ago.

Beth was a long-time active member of the Hazlehurst United Methodist Church and served on the Nurture Committee. She was a member of the Hazlehurst Garden Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Among her many other interests she was a fantastic cook and she kept her family, friends and community supplied with brownies and peanut brittle. She loved people and was very outgoing and enjoyed her family, friends and her bridge clubs.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Edna Lamar, her sister Helen Wilson, her brothers Buddy and Raymond Lamar. Survivors include her son Stephen J. Talley (Loretta), granddaughters Samantha, Abigail, Courtney (Cullen), and Victoria, sisters-in-law, Ina Lamar and Shirley Lamar, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held in Beth’s honor on Saturday, November the 10th at the Hazlehurst United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will be receiving guests from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church parlor.

Beth had a servant’s heart and the spiritual gift of hospitality. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The family is grateful to Dr. Preston McDonnell and all the many, many family and friends who cared for her during her illness. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that a donation be made in Beth’s memory to the Nurture Committee at the Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 725, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.