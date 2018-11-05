Wilma James Strong, 77, of Hazlehurst, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Monday, November 5, 2018, followed by the service at 11am, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Interment will be at the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling the arrangements.

Wilma enjoyed the outdoors and working in her yard and garden. She loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She retired after 30-years of service at Copiah Bank. She was a long-time member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Hazlehurst.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Cary and Lula Beard James. She is survived by her husband; Robert Harold Strong, her son; Ricky Nelson (Tammy) of Hazlehurst, daughter; Leigh Bridges (Chad) of Hazlehurst, and four grandchildren; April Nelson, Kaitlin Hare, Anna Rikki Baggett, Joshua Nelson, and two great-grandchildren; Lyrik and Blaise Berryhill, and brother; Carey Sim James (Sandy) of Hazlehurst.