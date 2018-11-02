Nancy Ashley

Nancy Matilda Gandy Ashley, 88, of Brandon, died peacefully on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at home.

Visitation will be 12pm-2:30pm Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 3pm Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Bethel Baptist Church with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling the arrangements.

Nancy ‘Tillie’ was born and raised in Hazlehurst. She married Winford Ashley in 1948 and enjoyed 54 wonderful years with him until his passing in 2002. They had lived in Jackson for 40 years before returning to Hazlehurst for 13 years. After Winford’s passing, Nancy moved to Brandon. She spent the last few years of her life at Brookdale Assisted Living in Brandon. She was a long-time member of Alta Woods Baptist Church in Jackson and a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Hazlehurst.

She loved to play the piano and organ for her church and her family. Family was everything to her. She was a devoted and loving wife, Mother, and Mamaw. She was always busy, whether working to keep the house in order with 5 children or from working many years as a secretary. She always made time for her family and many friends. She loved square dancing, music, playing cards and games. She was a feisty lady with a competitive spirit. She was loved well and will always be in our hearts.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Winford ‘Butch’ and Pansy Ashley of Knoxville, TN, Randy Ashley of Florence, and Larry and Andrea Ashley of Hazlehurst; her daughters and son-in-law Cynthia and Johnny Vallas of Madison, and Susan Prince of Brandon; grandchildren Matthew Ashley, Rhonda McRaney, Mandy Rodgers, Karla Mullins, Lindsay Ott, Jason Vallas, Jennifer Prince, Kevin Ashley, Ryan Ashley and Cody Prince; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister Doris Armstrong of Wesson; and several nieces and nephews who fondly called her Aunt Tillie.