Marie Spurk, 80, of Crystal Springs, passed away October 27, 2018 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be 11am-12pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Memorial services will be 12pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Spurk was Vice President of Sunburst (Regions) Bank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Spurk; and a son, Stephen Paul Spurk.

She is survived by her sons, William Scott Spurk of Crystal Springs and John David Spurk of Madison; brother, Jerry Walker of Mobile, AL; and sister, Wanda Mitchell of Crystal Springs.