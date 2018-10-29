John “Burney” Massey, 65, of Terry, passed away October 26, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Services with a private service on Friday. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Massey was born in Jackson. He graduated from Wingfield High School and Mississippi State University. He worked for Faulkner Concrete for 45 years. Mr. Massey lived in the Terry Community for 29 years and was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.