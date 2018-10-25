Herman Keith Davis, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at University of Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones following injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was 65.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 11188 Dentville Rd. in Dentville, the Rev. Dwayne Moak officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Bluff Baptist Cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour preceding the service at the church. Visitation will also be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday evening at Sebrell Funeral Home, Ridgeland.

A native of Hazlehurst, born December 23, 1952, he was the son of Herman Sr. and Helen Vaughn Davis.

Mr. Davis loved motorcycles and for many years worked as an automotive mechanic. He was dedicated to his family and friends and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and loyal friend. He never met a stranger and would have given the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. His stubbornness combined with his keen sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Mary Davis; his parents, Herman and Helen Davis; his children: son, Bruce Spencer (Casmine); daughters, Melissa Berryhill, Anna Walker, and Ashley Wood; son, Herman K. Davis III (Anna); sisters, Java Bennett (Allen) and Jan Speed (Curtis); 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.