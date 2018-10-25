Chiefs squeak by Cobras 28-26
It was a dry muggy night for football in Tylertown as the visiting Wesson Cobras came to town for a huge divisional match up. Both teams were fighting for a spot in the playoffs and it was a must win for the Cobras.
Follow the Cobras in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in Sports
Related Posts
Senior leader gets ejected; Indians fall apart Friday
October 25, 2018 | No Comments »
Indians lose close one to Wilkinson County
West Marion defeats Cobras
Lawrence tops Wesson in district play with extra innings
Indians win homecoming!
October 11, 2018