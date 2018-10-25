Barbara Whatley

Barbara Westbrook Whatley, 66, of Wesson, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Sylvarena Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Sylvarena and will resume at 1 p.m. Friday before the service.

Mrs. Whatley was born Jan. 19, 1952, to Richard Alton Westbrook, Sr. and Cleo McKnight Westbrook. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and meeting their every need. She took great pleasure attending church services at Sylvarena Baptist Church where she was a faithful member.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Gilbert Whatley.

Survivors include: son, John Richard Whatley (Victoria); daughters, Virginia Peden and Sharon Waltman (Rob); brother, Richard Alton Westbrook, Jr. (Pat); sister, June Westbrook Patterson (Michael); and grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, Zoie, Karley, and John Randy.

