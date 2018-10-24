Sylvarena Road closed

| | 0

Starting Oct. 23, Sylvarena Rd. will be closed for 4 weeks. The bridge being closed is near Pleasant Ln. 1001 to 7132 will need to be accessed off of Brown’s Wells Rd. and Hwy. 28. 7192-11184 will need to be accessed off of I-55 and Hwy. 51.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment