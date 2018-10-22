Anthony S. Covington
Anthony S. Covington, 25, of Wesson, passed away October 19, 2018 at his residence.
A memorial service will be 11am Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Little Bahala Church in Wesson. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Covington Shipp and step father William Shipp; siblings, Spring Dossey of Houston, TX; David Shipp of Waco, TX; Jodi Honey of Troy, TX; Keith Covington, Terry; Kevin Shipp of Norfolk, Virginia; Mellissa Jones of Terry; and Ryan Miller of Wesson; and aunt and uncle, Kelly and Jennifer Covington.