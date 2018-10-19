Paul D. McElveen, 73, of Hazlehurst, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 18, 2018 after his courageous battle with Alzheimers.

The family will receive friends at Chancellor Funeral Home, 7225 S Siwell Rd, Byram, MS 39272 on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 6161 MS-472, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 on Saturday, October 20, 2018 beginning at 2 pm with a gathering of friends and family prior to the service beginning at 1 pm. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery.

He was a loving husband, father, and granddaddy who enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with his family. Paul was a barber for over 40 years and owned Paul’s Janitorial Service for a number of years in Copiah County.

Preceding him in death was his father, William Robert McElveen, Sr. and his mother, Edith Marie Bullock McElveen White.

Those left behind to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 years, Charlotte Carlisle McElveen; sons, Shane (David) McElveen of Chattanooga, TN and Keith (Katherine) McElveen of Crystal Springs, MS; brothers, W.R. McElveen, Jr., Charles “Gene” McElveen and Doug (Rita) McElveen of Hazelhurst, MS; sisters, Elaine (Sonny) Stuart of Crystal Springs, Linda (Drew) Dear of Harrisville, MS, and Ann (Joe) Mullins of Byram, MS; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Thank you to Ellis Stuart and Pine Crest Guest Home staff as well as the Hospice Ministries of Brookhaven for their loving care.