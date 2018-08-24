Robert “Bo” Bowden Miller, of Gulfport, Mississippi, born on February 11, 1960 in Lumberton, Mississippi, to Ann Porter Miller and the Late Mercer Bowden Miller, passed away at age 58 on August 20, 2018 in Marietta, Georgia.

Upon graduation from Gulfport High School in 1978, he attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Robert served in the Army from 1982 to 1984 and he also worked in the Drafting and Engineering industry as a laser and computer draftsman at Hartframp Engineering in Atlanta, GA.

Robert was the husband of Stacey Miller. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ruth E. Porter and Annie M. Miller; and grandfathers, Robert L. Porter and Mercer B. Miller, Sr. Robert is survived by his stepmother, Dianne Miller; brother, Dr. John Miller (Carolyn); and nephew, John Michael Miller. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Robert loved golfing, painting and cheering on his Mississippi State Bulldogs. While living in Gulfport, he attended First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to French Camp Academy or Palmer home for children.