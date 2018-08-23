The funeral service for Mrs. Thelma Morgan will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Angleton Texas.

Mrs. Thelma Lamont Ullrich Morgan, 103, of Wesson, went to be with the Lord Jesus on August 22, 2018. She was born in Oklahoma on September 1, 1914 to Cleveland Lamont Churchman and Tui Ida Churchman. She was a homemaker, providing love and care for her family as well as enjoying gardening, crocheting and cooking. She was an active member of her church. Mrs. Morgan was a choir member, nursery worker, Sunday School teacher and a Girls in Action leader. In her later years she enjoyed traveling with the Senior Adults of Zion Hill Baptist Church and taking part in her Sunday School class. She will be missed by all her loved ones.

Mrs. Morgan is preceded in death by her husbands, Leonard Thomas Ullrich and Horace G. Morgan; parents; daughter, Joyce Ullrich Bailey; son, Ray Ullrich; grandson, Michael Ullrich; one sister, two half-sisters, and one-half brother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lynette Ullrich Lusk and husband Michael; 16 grandchildren 20 plus great grandchildren and 10 plus, great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by a niece, Stella McGuire, and her four children and one nephew, John Crawford and his two children.

