Heading in right direction

In last week’s edition, we published photos of the inside of the recently remodeled cafeteria at Hazlehurst High School. School officials were scheduled to hold a community meeting in the new facility last Thursday; however, unforeseen circumstances led to its cancellation.

Hopefully, another meeting will be held inside the new eating place for students. Let me tell you, it is unbelievable. Everyone needs to see it. The students, faculty and staff are loving it, from the looks on everyone’s faces.

School administrators seem to be on the right path at Hazlehurst. Keep going!