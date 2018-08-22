Funeral services for Mrs. Grace K. Sandifer will be on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wesson, MS, at 12:00 PM with burial to follow in the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson, MS. Bro. Tom McCormick will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Friday, August 24, 2018, from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM.

Mrs. Sandifer, 84, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 10, 1934, in Wesson, MS, to Austin and Estelle Moore Keys. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church; was a homemaker; and enjoyed traveling, camping, playing dominos with her friends, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Elsie Elkins; and brother, John Howard Keys.

Survivors are her husband of 63 years, Gary Sandifer; children, Ross Sandifer and wife Shirley, Ann Sandifer Clark and husband Mike, David Sandifer, and Lynn Sandifer Sharp all of Wesson, MS; sister, Melba Keys Crane; brothers, Jimmy Keys and Carl Ray Keys; grandchildren, Bradley Sandifer, Ryan Sandifer and wife Misty, Bryan Sandifer and wife Hayley, Jennifer Clark Crapps and husband Shaun, Joey Clark, Dusty Sandifer and wife Melissa, Hanna Chinn, and Kayla Cook Carter and husband Graham; great-grandchildren, Abigail Sandifer, Braden Taylor, Corley Sandifer, Sadie Sandifer, Gavin Sandifer, Laynee Crapps, Rowan Crapps, Colton Sandifer, Ryleigh Clark, Ainslea Clark, Harper Clark, Naomi Clark and Owen Clark; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are Bradley Sandifer, Ryan Sandifer, Bryan Sandifer, Joey Clark, Shaun Crapps, Graham Carter and Braden Taylor. Honorary pallbearer is Dusty Sandifer.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Ministries for their kindness and comfort in their time of need.