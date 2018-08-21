Randall King, 68, of Wesson, passed away August 19, 2018 at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Wednesday at Zion Hill Baptist Church with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. King was a country man that enjoyed being outdoors, cattle farming, hunting, and fishing. He loved his family, grandchildren, and helping others. He also loved his career and work in Vocational Rehab.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Elizabeth King.