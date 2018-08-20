The Celebration of Life for Dale Eugene Gallagher will be Sunday in the Hazlehurst pavilion at Lake Hazel from 5:30-7:30.

Dale passed away suddenly in Spokane, WA while visiting family on August 15th, 2018.

Dale was born in Natchez, MS, the son of Henry Charles and Grace Gallagher.

He is survived by the love of his life, Teresa (Tara) Gallagher of 43 years; daughter Susan Gallagher, of Jackson, Jon Ragland, of Wesson, Brian Ragland, of Madison, Andrew Gallagher, and wife Shannon, of Maui, Hawaii; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchild, brother Charles, and wife Gloria, nephew Charles Gallagher, and wife Julie.

Dale walked to the beat of his own drum. Tennis shoes went with everything, thorough and methodical was his way, and words like patient, committed, and innovative defined him.

If you knew Dale, you knew Tara as they were inseparable, a more faithful husband you couldn’t find.

You wouldn’t think musician and athlete would go together but they did for Dale whether he was coaching basketball or playing bass for Al Hurt

Dale graduated from Natchez High School in 1957 as athlete and star quarter back. Education was important to Dale, an alumni of Ole Miss and JSU, receiving his Masters in Health and Physical Education. He lived as husband, father, grandfather, coach, real estate investor, former board member of Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce. Dale was a member of Hazlehurst United Methodist Church in Hazlehurst, MS.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to CC Solid Rock Foundation, 114 Emerald Drive. Brandon, MS. 39047.