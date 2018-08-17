Tanya Dawn Neely Griggs

Tanya gained her heavenly wings 7/18/2018 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL, after a lengthy illness of Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis.

A memorial service for Tanya will be held on Sunday September 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Harrisville, MS Cemetery.

Tanya was a loving, caring mother, daughter and sister. Tanya was a LCSW and devoted her life to caring for the elderly and sick. She also had a big heart for the homeless. She and her daughter made many trips to Memphis to take donations and assist in feeding the homeless.

After her diagnosis she continued to work serving others as long as she could. She was in chronic pain but instead of feeling sorry for herself she became involved with a Chronic Pain Group and a Vasculitis Group and served as an Administrator for both, Tanya also requested to be an organ donor at her death.

Tanya is survived by her daughter, Neely Caradine Griggs; parents Frank and Charlotte Beasley Neely; brother Jeffrey F Neely (Janelle), niece and nephew Madison and Benjamin Neely. Numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Tanya was preceded in death by her son, Paxton Luke Griggs, paternal grandparents A.S. and Flora Neely; maternal grandparents Lawrence and Florence Beasley. Also by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, Tanya requested donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis TN or North Shelby Baptist Church, Birmingham, AL