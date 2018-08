Mae Emma Brown Gibbs, 63, of Hazlehurst, transitioned on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation hours have been set for Friday, August 24, at The House of Peoples Funeral Home between the hours of 12:30 – 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 11 a.m., at Antioch M. B. Church.