Valarie Robinson appointed as new Circuit Court Admin

Valarie Robinson was recently appointed to serve as the Circuit Court Administrator for Mississippi’s 22nd Circuit Court District, which includes Claiborne, Jefferson and Copiah counties. In this role, Mrs. Robinson will be responsible for performing duties essential to the proper operation and business of the Circuit Court, including facilities, budget, case management, processes and more. This appointment, made by Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard, follows the recent retirement of Sherry Shannon after her 24 years of service.

