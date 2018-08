The Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce is seeking student artists to participate in the Rockin’ Railroad Art Contest in connection with the Rockin’ Railroad Festival Saturday, Sept. 1. Labeled entries should be taken to the Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce office (old Depot) before 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27.

To read more about the rules and activities of the Rockin’ Railroad, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.