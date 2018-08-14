Samuel Delaughter, 69, of Wesson went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2018 at his residence.

Services are 12:00 pm Friday, August 17, 2018 at New Beginnings Worship Center in Martinsville, Mississippi

He was born on June 6, 1949 to the late, Leslie Ewell Delaughter and Lottie Mae Kees Delaughter.

He served in the United States Army and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was a Diesel Mechanic for Kitchen Brothers.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Charlie Delaughter and sister, Barbara Ann Halstead.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Leslie Earl Delaughter; daughters, Genia Raliff, Jennifer Shoop and Elizabeth Jacobs; brothers, Larry Delaughter, Charlie Holiday and sister, Betty Benton. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.