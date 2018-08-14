Kathy Westrope, 59, of Hazlehurst passed away August 14, 2018 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Westrope Family Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Westrope was a native of Jackson, Alabama. She was called “Nonna” by the grandkids. She loved her family and grandkids and enjoyed cooking for them.