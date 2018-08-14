Kathy Westrope
Kathy Westrope, 59, of Hazlehurst passed away August 14, 2018 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Westrope Family Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Westrope was a native of Jackson, Alabama. She was called “Nonna” by the grandkids. She loved her family and grandkids and enjoyed cooking for them.
She is survived by her husband, Orlean Westrope; son, Darrin Westrope of Hazlehurst; daughter, Keri Buckley (Chase) of Hazlehurst; brothers, Ken Baggett of Mobile, AL, and Ron Baggett (Penny) of Grove Hill, AL; and five grandchildren.
2 Comments
As long as I can remember I’ve known you. Childhood friends and neighbors, we had some funny times. I’m praying for your family. I know you are so msssed. Fly high my friend and continue to watch over the ones you love.
Sending prayers and condolences to Kathy’s family and friends. I pray that God will hold each of you close and comfort you through this devastating time.