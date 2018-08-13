Rev. Thomas Emory Goza

Services for Reverend Thomas Emory Goza of Brookhaven are 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church with burial at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, August 14 at Riverwood Family, and Wednesday from 11:00 until time of service at the church.

Bro. Thomas Emory Goza, 75, went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2018.

He was born on May 28, 1943 to the late Thomas Taggart Goza and Katherine Marie Channel Goza.

Bro. Goza was ordained in 1972 as a Minister of the Gospel and was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Alene Burns Goza; son, Michael Goza; daughters, Angie Wade and Susan Cox; sisters, Kathryn Freeman, Linda Brown, Lillian Hall and Grace Franklin. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, Alana Hughes, Brantly Goza, Savannah Calcote, Alex Goza, Austin Lyons, Sawyer Cox, Clayton Goza and Katie Goza and 7 great grandchildren, Wyatt Hughes, Weston Hughes, Maddi Smith, Scarlet Goza, Jude Goza, Remington Goza and Stetson Lyons.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Ministries, 397 Brookhaven St. Brookhaven, MS 39601

To express your thoughts to the family, you may visit riverwoodfamily.com and click on his name to leave a comment.