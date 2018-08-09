Thelma Merchant

Thelma Lois Walsh Merchant, 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away August 7, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs and 10am-11am Friday at Gatesville Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Friday at Gatesville Baptist Church with burial at Gatesville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Merchant was born on August 20, 1932 to Louis and Agnes Walsh. She was one of four children. Mrs. Merchant was raised and went to school at Leesburg and attended Hinds Community College. She married Grady Carl Merchant on February 21, 1954 at Leesburg Baptist Church. Mrs. Merchant was a member of Gatesville Baptist Church since August 1956.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Louis (Randy) Walsh; sister, Britta Jean Walsh Gill; and daughter, Donna Jean McFall.