Todd Brooks, 55, of Pelahatchie, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at his home.

A Celebration of Life service for Todd will be held August 11, from 4-7 P.M. at McClain Lodge Banquet Hall located at 314 Clark Creek Rd, Brandon, MS 39047 with Darren Miley officiating the celebration at 4:15 P.M.

Todd was born August 21, 1962 in Hazlehurst, to Anthony “Tony” Brooks and Levenia “Juanita” Patterson Brooks. After spending his youth in Crystal Springs, Todd has been a resident of the Brandon area for the past 25 years.

Survivors include: wife, Lori Nix Brooks of Pelahatchie; parents, Tony and Juanita Patterson Brooks of Brandon; sons, Justin Todd Brooks and his wife Spencer of Madison, and Travis Patrick Brooks of Colorado Springs, CO., and step son Tristan Philip McDaniel and his wife Kylie of Brandon; brother, Clay Patterson Brooks of Brandon; two special grandchildren, Hayes Justin Brooks and Paisleigh Hayes McDaniel, and one special loyal dog Wallace “Fred”.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Todd to SHAW PIT BULL RESCUE 158 Center Road, Columbus MS, 39702 or to ANIMAL RESUCE FUND OF MS 395 West Mays, Jackson MS, 39213.