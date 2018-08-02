Lady Colonels begin 2018 campaign with one win, three losses

“I’m not sure I’ve ever started a season 1-3,” said Copiah Academy Fastpitch Head Coach Terry Bauer on Tuesday morning. He has coached at the school for 19 years and has earned over 500 victories and 5 state titles.

His Lady Colonels dropped 3 games in the Magnolia Heights tournament on Saturday to open the 2018 sseason, then bounced back with a 12-2 win over Madison-Ridgeland Academy on Monday.

The Colonels faced off with Marshall Academy in the first game in Senatobia. The Lady Patriots’ pitcher struck out 11 Lady Colonels, as MA won 3-1. “She’s a left-hander who throws about 58 miles per hour and can locate well. We just couldn’t hit her,’ Bauer said.

The Copiah offense produced 4 hits and held a 1-0 lead after 4 innings. The Lady Patriots plated 1 in the fifth and 2 in the sixth, and held Copiah scoreless the rest of the way to claim the win.

Erin Acy (0-1) was the losing pitcher for CA.

Copiah scored in the third on a dropped fly ball in right field. Mallory Alford crossed the plate on the contact by Whitney Foreman.

Brooke Foster recorded a double for the Lady Colonels

In the second game on Saturday, the Lady Colonels held a lead of 7-2 after three innings, but gave up 9 to visiting Marvell (AR) Academy in the top of the fourth to fall 11-8.

Sarah Grace Smith (0-1) was the losing pitcher of record for Copiah.

The Lady Colonels were led at the plate by Brooke Foster (2 hits, double), Smith (2 hits, 2 RBIs), Whitney Foreman (2 RBIs) and Lauren Gartman (2 RBIs).

“Marvell did a good job stringing some bloop hits together in the top of the fourth,” Bauer said. “I could have pulled Sarah Grace and put someone else in, but I want these girls to learn how play through adversity this early in the season. I believe it will help us in the long run.”

In Game Three, Copiah was shut out 1-0 by homestanding Magnolia Heights. Brandi Redus (0-1) scattered 4 hits in the loss. Gartman recorded a double, and Foster had 2 of Copiah’s six hits.

Copiah brushed off the rough start and run-ruled MRA on Monday night. Acy (1-1) picked up her first win in the circle.

Mallory Alford (3 hits), Gartman (2 hits, double, 3 RBIs), Foster (2 hits) Claire Davis (2 hits), and Smith (double) led the way for CA’s offense. Foreman added 2 RBIs.

The Lady Colonels (1-3) were scheduled to host Parklane Academy on Tuesday and will face off with Columbia Academy at Co-Lin on Thursday. Copiah hosts the annual Lady Colonel Classic on Saturday.