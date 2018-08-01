Richard L. Dempsey, 92, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 31, 2018 at Copiah Living Center.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will be 11am Thursday at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Martin Dempsey; sons, Martin Dempsey (Jerelyn) of Crystal Springs; daughter, Carol Garbo (Bill) of Ridgeland; brother, Boyd Dempsey of Nevada; sister, Ester Clark of Nevada; grandchildren, Tracey Sistrunk (Jodie) and Jason Garbo (Tren); and 5 great grandchildren.