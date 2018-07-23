William Lamar McDonald, 86, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 21, 2018. He was born in Copiah County on April 15, 1932.

He attended Crystal Springs High School and would have been a graduate of the 1951 class. He joined the National Guard at age 18 and his unit was activated in 1950 during the Korean conflict. He served two years and was a Master Sargent when discharged. At that time, he received his high school diploma.

After leaving the military, he moved to Odessa, Texas. He worked in the oil field, dismantling and reassembling oil rigs for drilling. He worked in Kuwait after Desert Storm in 1991 lending his expertise in restoring drilling rigs for their oil fields. He worked there for three years before retiring to Marshall, Texas, where he remained until 2013 when he returned to Crystal Springs.

Visitation will be 9am-10am Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am at Stringer Family Funeral Chapel July 24, 2018, with President Ronnie Applewhite from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints officiating. Interment will be in Crystal Springs City Cemetery.

He is predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Jane Cruse McDonald, his parents, Leonard Lamar McDonald and Mary Dessie McDonald, sons, Larry Lamar McDonald and William Scott McDonald, sisters, Faye Berry and June Slay.