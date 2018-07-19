Meleah Howard named Co-Lin softball head coach

WESSON, Miss. – A familiar face is returning to take the reins of the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Lady Wolves softball program. Former Lady Wolf Meleah Howard, a 2008 graduate, has been tapped to take over the Lady Wolves from longtime coach Allen Kent. Howard was a member of the Lady Wolves team that finished in second place at the NJCAA National Tournament in 2008.

