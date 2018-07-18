In concert

The Southern Plainsmen Quartet from Hornbeck, LA, will be presenting a Southern Gospel music concert for morning worship at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Hazlehurst, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. They have been singing gospel music for the past 40 years and have 18 albums to their credit. A new album is slated for release later this year. The Southern Plainsmen are: Marcelle Slaughter, tenor, manager, executive producer, bus driver; Aaron Allen, lead, southman; Tim Thomas, baritone; and Gabriel Austin, bass. Poplar Springs welcomes everyone to come and join morning worship and hear this great gospel singing.