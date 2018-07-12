Highway to be dedicated to Grantham Tuesday

On March 5, 2018, the Copiah County, Mississippi, Board of Supervisors adopted a Resolution asking the Mississippi Legislature to designate a portion of Highway 27, in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, in memory of the late Larry Grantham.

During the 2018 Regular Session of the Mississippi Legislature, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed Resolution No. 21, mourning the loss and commending the life, career and legacy of Ole Miss and Mississippi Sports Legend, Larry Grantham, and extending condolences to his surviving family.

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m., there will be a short Dedication Ceremony held by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, dedicating a portion of Highway 27 in Grantham’s memory. The ceremony will take place across from Louise’s Restaurant at the four-way stop in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.

All of Grantham’s friends, acquaintances, and relatives are cordially invited to attend this honorable ceremony.

For additional information, please contact Susan Greer at 601/260-8906 or susangreer22@gmail.com