Here’s hoping for a new dam

The Small Municipalities Grant that the City of Hazlehurst has applied for, if approved, will be a tremendous help in upgrading the dam that holds back what’s left of the water in Lake Hazle. The city has had to keep the lake level lower than normal for the past few years at the direction of the Miss. Dept. of Environmental Quality for reasons of safety. The lake structure, in effect, is not very attractive for visitors.

If the current dam could be replaced, the result would be more than a safe structure. A smooth new road across would improve traffic and the look. The new dam would fit right in with the ongoing beautification project at the lake, as well.