Willis re-appointed as pastor

The members of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church are very happy to announce that Rev. Victor Willis, Sr. has been re-appointed as pastor of Mt. Sinai U.M. Church starting July 1 for the third year. The family was honored with a “sweets” smorgasbord reception following worship service. Services begin at 11:15 a.m. every first Sunday, and at 9:30 a.m. every third Sunday. Pictured are Rev. Victor Willis, Sr., Mrs. Monica Willis, Rosalyn, and “DeeDee”. Not pictured, Rev. Willis’ son, Victor, Jr. and his wife, Sidney.