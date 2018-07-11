MDOT hosts annual STEM conference

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) hosted its annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference at the Clyde Muse Center on the campus of Hinds Community College in Pearl on June 19.

FROM COPIAH COUNTY – Teachers who attended the annual STEM conference from Copiah County are, left to right,Michelle Richardson, Hazlehurst High; Sharon Speights, Wesson Attendance Center, Nicky Cone, Wesson Attendance Center; Penny Martin, Wesson Attendance Center; Tammy Britt, Wesson Attendance Center; Veronica Wiley, Crystal Springs Middle.

To read more about STEM, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.