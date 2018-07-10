Sherry Kaye Warren, 65, of Crystal Springs, completed this life’s journey July 3, 2018.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm, Friday, July 13, 2018, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 10am Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Stringer Family Chapel. Graveside service will be 2 pm at Rural Hill Cemetery in Winston County.

Born in Louisville, MS, to Leonard and Annie Lizette Ray Warren, Kaye grew up at Parchman, attending Drew Public Schools. She was a graduate of Mississippi Delta Jr. College Practical Nurse Program, North Mississippi Medical Center Clarksdale Branch; Delta State University (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); and University of Mississippi at UMMC (Master of Science in Nursing).

Kaye enjoyed working at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson from 1982 until her retirement. While at Baptist, she received the “Second Mile Award” for exceptional patient care. She also enjoyed teaching Children’s Sunday for many years. She was of the Apostolic Pentecostal Faith.

Diagnosed with LUPUS at age 22, Kaye’s prognosis was only five years. Instead, with Divine intervention and family support, she was destined to encourage and share with hundreds of other LUPUS patients and their families over a span of three decades. For twenty of those years, Kaye’s mother was her home hemodialysis partner. Dr. Murphy Martin, M.D. (one of the best doctors in the country), his outstanding staff and the great staff and friends at the Fresenius-Hazlehurst dialysis unit provided excellent medical care for many years. Kaye really appreciated and loved them.

Kaye enjoyed a rich life of service to others – in her career as a nurse; as a LUPUS Foundation volunteer; as her Dad’s nurse in later years; and as a volunteer counselor for the Cleveland Clinic to heart valve replacement patients.

She is survived by her brother; Lynn Warren (Kathie Miller Lamb Sears); her loved pets – Rover, Copper and Speck. Kaye was preceded in death by her mother in 2008 and her father in 2014.

Memorial contributions may be directed to (either/or): Copiah Animal Shelter P.O. Box 366, Crystal Springs, MS 39059-0366 or Alliance for LUPUS Research (800-867-1743).