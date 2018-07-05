Billie George Johnson, 78, of Hazlehurst, died Monday, June 25, 2018, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Services will be held Saturday, July 7, at 5 p.m. at Hazlehurst Funeral Home, Highway 51 North, Hazlehurst.

Mr. Johnson was born Jan. 11, 1940 in Hazlehurst to Julia Alice Johnson and was raised by his grandmother, Nellie Johnson. He was a member of St. James M.B. Church and was a 1957 graduate of Parrish High School, where he was drum major in the band. He attended Jackson State University and Alcorn State University.

Billie began working at Allred’s Pharmacy in 1954 at the age of 14, making deliveries on the bicycle with a basket. Mrs. Allred taught Billie to drive. He worked there until his health no longer allowed it.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his grandmother; grandfather, Johnny, Jr.; uncles, George (Bo) and Tommy Ed; and aunts, Johnnie Ruth and Jannie Ruth.

Survivors include members of the Johnson-Kincaid, Davis and Washington families.