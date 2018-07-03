Monia L. Hackler, 71, passed away July 1, 2018 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Tuesday at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Tuesday at Pine Bluff Baptist Church with burial at Pine Bluff Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Hackler was a native of Vicksburg.

She is survived by her husband, Edward L. Hackler; children, Randy Lysons Hackler and Timothy Mark Hackler, Sr.; brothers and sister, Harold Strong, Larry Strong, and Judy Thornton; grandchildren, Timothy Mark Hackler, Jr., Brandon Hackler, Tiffany Gilbert, Alex Hackler, and Summer Hackler; great grandchildren, Catelee McCombs, Zachary McCombs, Wyatt McCombs, Aston Gilbert, Everett Gilbert, and Denise Hackler.