Memorial scholarship program July 7, featuring nine speakers

Memorial Scholarship Fruit of the Spirit program supporting the upcoming scholarship in memory of Joyce Allen and the “I Love 2 Read” Gift Book Ministry will be held on Saturday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance Christian Center, 17160 Highway 51 North, Hazlehurst.

Featuring nine speakers, speaking seven minutes each, sharing good fruit. Speakers are: Sis. Paulette Wells, Sis. Cathina Noel, Sis. Connie Jones, Sis. Bertha Taylor, SIs. Lucy McInnis, Mayor Shirley Sandifer, Mayor Sally Garland, Sis. Cynthia Pope and Sis. Regina Dixon, along with great gospel singing.

Come support and be a blessing to this memorial occasion. For additional information contact Gloria Thompson at 601.927.1513.