Dale Young Boleware, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5pm-6pm Friday, July 6, 2018 at Highland Baptist Church. Memorial Services will be 6pm Friday at Highland Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Boleware was a member of Highland Baptist Church. He worked for the ambulance service for 27 years and the Crystal Springs Fire Dept. for over 20 years. Mr. Boleware loved God, his wife, his kids, his grandkids, the Tennessee Volunteers and Jimmy Swaggart.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Boleware; sons, Brad Boleware (Kim) of Crystal Springs, and Chris Boleware of Rankin County; brother, Bert Boleware (Carolyn) of Delta, LA; sisters, Dondri Mangum (Billy) of Rockport, and Randa Sartin of Tylertown; 9 grandchildren, Drew, Jamie, Tristin, Emma, Madison, Joann, Mattie, Cameron, and Abigail; and one great grandchild, Jacolby.