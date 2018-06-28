10U Boys All Stars
10U boys All-Stars chosen at the conclusion of the Wesson Athletic Foundation spring season are Micah Britt, Reid Cuevas, Trey Hylendar, Joe Taylor, Christopher Huntley, Alex Coghlan, Lane McManus, Layton Sullivan, Tyler Berch, Blayton Windham and Baylor Brister. Photo by Crockett Action Shots
Posted in Sports
