Shady Grove M.B. Church will celebrate the 38th Year Musician Appreciation honoring Sis. Christine Carter Sunday, July 8, at 2 pm. Dr. Victor Dixon will be the Master of Ceremony.

All choirs, groups, soloist, praise and dance ministries are cordially invited to come help celebrate this occasion.

For additional information call Cynthia Neal at 601.307.6506. The church is located at 3030 Thomas Road, Crystal Springs. Rev. Willie F. Mitchell, Pastor.