Edna Earl Buckley Dear, 87, of Harrisville, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Palestine Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Dear was born September 4, 1930, and until her illness she was an active member of Unity Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl and Ollie Buckley, her husband, Ervin Dear, her daughter, Faye Dear, and son-in-law, Charles Shorter. Besides these waiting for her in Heaven are her 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Shorter Cockrell (Steve), grandsons, Brent Shorter (Angie), Brian Shorter and Brady Shorter; her sister, Sue Harper, numerous nieces and nephews; and her bonus children, Faye and Dub Bridges, their 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.