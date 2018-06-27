County-wide celebration ‘Christ 4 Copiah’ July 1-4

First Baptist Church Hazlehurst is calling on churches to join in reaching the county with the life-changing power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through an outreach event in July that will be called “Christ 4 Copiah: A Freedom Celebration.” This will be a 4-night event July 1-4, 6:00-7:30 nightly at the Train Depot Pavilion in Downtown Hazlehurst.

To read more about this event and how to participate, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

