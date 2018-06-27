Burglars active in area says Police Chief Swilley

At the June 21 meeting of Chat with the Chief, Hazlehurst Police Chief Byron Swilley warned attendees of burglaries in the area. “The burglars are taking laptops and television sets,” he said. “A lot of activity has occurred around Beauregard and Gallman. Perpetrators knock and may kick the door down. In one instance the homeowner’s dog successfully chased the burglars out of the door. Surveillance cameras help, and a security system is an excellent deterrent. Please be vigilant and let us know of anything out of the ordinary in your neighborhood.”

