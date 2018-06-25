Ellsworth Aldrich “Beau” Forrester, 78, of Hazlehurst, passed away June 23, 2018 at his residence.

Funeral services for Mr. Ellsworth Aldrich Forrester will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 29, 2018 at Riverwood Family with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, at 1:30 p.m.

He was born August 4, 1939 in Natchez, MS. He was the owner of an Insurance Adjusting Business, and a member of Hazlehurst Methodist Church. Mr. Forrester was a member of Ducks Unlimited and he enjoyed outdoor life, hunting and gardening, as well as cooking. His passion, though, was his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Ellsworth and Lorraine Adalaide Forrester.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy Simmons Forrester; sons, David Michael Forrester (Lisa), John Rhodes Farnham (Jenny); daughters, Ashley Leigh Forrester, Michaelanne Barton (Brett); brother, Godfrey Ballard Forrester; seven grandchildren, Grace Forrester, Annabrett, Blythe, Bella and Brooks Barton, John Michael and Julianne Farnham.