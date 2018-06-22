Barbara Larose Gray Johnson, 58, of Jackson, died Saturday, June 16, 2018, at her home.

Services will be held Saturday, June 23, from Gallman Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church with interment in Shady Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Willis and Sons Funeral Home, Jackson, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Johnson was born July 28, 1959, to Willie Ann Hodge and Charlie Gray. She was a graduate of Provine High School and Jackson State University. She was employed at Trustmark Bank, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, United Parcel Service, World Comp, MAPP and Mississippi Department of Human Services.

She was a member of Antioch M.B. Church in Jackson.

Survivors include: husband, Charles Johnson; sons, Chavin Johnson and wife Marissa of Houston, TX and Catrell Johnson of Jackson; sisters, Belinda Jenkins and husband Kenny and Chanta Gray, both of Jackson; brother, Samuel Gray and wife Kim of Jackson; aunts and uncle, Pearlene, Pauline and Troy Hodge of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Jenaiya, Jaela, Jianna, Jordan, Journee, and Cameron Johnson.