Services for Mrs. Marjorie Kelly Smith of Wesson are 2:00 pm Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Beauregard United Methodist Church with burial at Beauregard cemetery. Visitation is 5:00-8:00 pm Friday, June 15, at Riverwood Family and will resume from 1:00pm until time of service on Saturday at the church.

Mrs. Marjorie Kelly Smith, 97, of Wesson, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 13, 2018. She was born on August 23, 1920 to Thomas Cochran Kelly and Lillian James Kelly.

Mrs. Smith loved working in her flower beds, gardening and cutting the grass. She also was a member of Beauregard United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Walter Joseph “Smutt” Smith; sons, Thomas Jerry Smith and Michael Joseph “Joe” Smith; brother, Thomas B. “Tommy” Kelly and sister, Dorothy Kelly Rogan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Roger Dale Smith and wife Brenda; brother, William O. “Billy” Kelly and wife Janet; daughter in law, Dorothy P. Smith; seven grandchildren, Kelly Smith and husband John, Corey Smith and wife Carolina, Marcy Thompson and husband Brett, Casey Smith, Beau Smith and wife Leslie, Coty Touchstone and husband, Jesse and Lauren Bell and husband Andrew. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Joey Smith, Suzanna Smith, Noah Smith, Hannah Smith, Lillian Smith and Oliver Smith.

