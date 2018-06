CA campers first through third grade

Around 30 boys in first through third grades attended the 20th annual Little Colonel Baseball Camp last week at Copiah Academy hosted by Head Coach Terry Bauer. Kneeling from left are Jace McDonnell, Russum McDonnell, Ryder Forrest, Henley Hamilton, Landon Pippen, Ethan Knight, Walker Cline, Sawyer Holmes, Brayden Beard, Todd Michael Hatten, Preston Allen, Micah Merchant and Holden Sobczak. Standing from left are, Rowdy Breazeale, Kyle Johnson, Landon Runnels, Colt Hefner, Hunter Hayes, Mason Shannon, Colton Adams, Tyler Rutherford, Ashton Carnahan, Clay Channell, Traxler Kitchens, Kyle McLendon and Charlie Holmes. Not pictured are Jack Starks and assistants Tyler Case, Hunter Reinike, Joseph Bauer and Niki Hobkirk.

